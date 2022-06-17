Church News

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 W. Hill St., will honor the fathers and men of the church at 10 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Circuit Judge-Elect Jackie Harris. Everyone is invited to attend. There will also be special presentations of men who have made significant contributions to the church and community. The Rev. Kevin L. Crumpton is pastor of Pilgrim church.

• KINGS HIGHWAY BAPTIST CHURCH's children will challenge their dads and men of the church in a Father's Day weekend baseball game on Saturday at Townsend Park. The Pee Wee team will play at 3 p.m. followed by the older youth and the men. Participants must bring their own gloves. This is a free activity and open to the public.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon or until all the food boxes are gone. Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis and only one box will be given per household. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license or ID.) Everyone is required to wear a mask, according to a news release. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022 if they haven't already done so. Participants won't get a box if they don't have the information required.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Women's Day on June 26 and the community is invited to attend. At 11 a.m. the speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady at New Community. At 3 p.m. the guest speaker will be Cleo Cooper of Mt. Gale Baptist Church of Conway. Donna Huskey will be the guest choir director. Women's day choir rehearsal dates are 7 p.m. June 20, and 23. All women are invited to join them.

• THE WOMEN OF FAITH will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., to view the live, epic performance of, "Jesus" on July 8. The cost includes transportation and the theater ticket, according to a news release. Details: Jessie Clemmons, (870) 692-2194.

• HURRICANE HYPE CENTER, near New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a summer camp for youth June 20 through July 22. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $250 per child. The fee includes everything except concessions. Masks are required, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Space is limited. Youth will participate in an array of activities, including 4-H, coding and recreation. For details, call (870) 534-2782 or send an email to hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Camp applications are available at newsthurricane.org.

• LAKESIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1500 S. Olive St., and St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., will host a summer day camp through July 27 for children in first through fifth grade. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Project Transformation Arkansas will sponsor the camp. Activities will include games, arts, recreation, and reading. Meals will be provided by TOPPS Inc. Registration is $20 per child or $50 per family. Parents may sign up their children at https://ptark.force.com/registration/s/ or by calling either church, according to a flier on the mayor's Facebook page. Details: Lakeside UMC, (870) 534-6241, or St. Luke UMC, (870) 535-2291.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.