Cleveland County man charged with negligent homicide in wife’s death

Arkansas State Police arrested a Cleveland County man on Thursday in connection with a January crash that killed his wife, according to a news release.

Police said Stephen Clark, 60, of the Woodlawn community in Cleveland County has been charged with negligent homicide.

According to the news release, Clark was driving north on U.S. 63 around 9:45 a.m. on January 2. He lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road, hitting a fence and a tree, authorities said.

Clark’s wife, Mary Clark, 60, was a passenger that died at the scene, the release states. Clark was taken to a Pine Bluff hospital to be treated for his injuries.

An Arkansas State trooper investigated the scene and determined Clark was driving too fast and was believed to have been intoxicated, according to the release.

Clark surrendered to authorities at the Cleveland County sheriff’s office. His bond is set at $15,000, authorities said.