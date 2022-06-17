Commuinity Briefs

SEA caregivers, supporters to meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting virtually at 11 a.m. on June 21 via Zoom.

The topic will be Hospice and Hospice Myths and the speaker will be Linda Bateman of Arkansas Hospice.

To join the Zoom meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84564147311?pwd=TWwxVDl5cGVHZi91Y2xQenZaSkJ6Zz09. Use meeting ID: 845 6414 7311 and passcode: 909729. To dial by location call +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) or find a local number at https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kepGTJtCyV. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300.

Agency announces lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday --- 3-way meat sub sandwich, broccoli slaw, tomato wedges, lite lemon cheese cake, and milk.

Tuesday -- White beans with ham, mixed greens, vinaigrette tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler, and milk.

Wednesday -- Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread, hot apples with cinnamon and brown sugar, and milk.

Thursday -- Spring chicken salad on lettuce, vegetable collage, crackers, vanilla ice cream, and milk.

Friday -- Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, triple orange salad, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Missouri Dean's List includes local

Matt Brown of Star City was among more than 4,700 students named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Missouri State University at Springfield, Mo. For undergraduate students, criteria includes enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale), according to a news release.

Local joins Phi Kappa Phi

Robin Gregory of Poyen was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Arkansas State University. Gregory is among approximately 25,000 people to be initiated annually into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, according to a news release.

Blue & You accepts grant applications

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is accepting grant applications from Arkansas public schools, governmental agencies and nonprofit groups.

Grants of up to $150,000 are available to support programs focusing on behavioral health resources, the social determinants of health, maternal and pediatric health needs, health equity, whole person health, and medical condition innovation, according to a news release.

Last year, the foundation funded 41 initiatives through grants totaling $3,360,327. Those grants directly impacted 71 of Arkansas' 75 counties. Applications should be submitted to https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org by July 15.

Delta Dental grants available

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is accepting grant applications from Arkansas nonprofits dedicated to improving the oral health and oral health equity for Arkansans, according to a news release. Through Aug. 12, eligible organizations may apply for funding for new or existing programs that provide oral health education, dental treatment or preventive oral care.

Grant guidelines and the online application may be accessed at https://www.deltadentalar.com/giving-back/delta-dental-of-arkansas-foundation/funding-opportunities/2023-community-grants#grantoverview.

Community Foundation offers grants

Grant opportunities are available from the Arkansas Community Foundation. The agency's Giving Tree Grant applications will be accepted July 10 through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15, according to a news release.

Area affiliates include the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation at Pine Bluff and the Delta Area Community Foundation at Dumas.

All applications must be submitted on the online portal found at arcf.org/givingtree.