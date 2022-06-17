First pitch thrown at new Gentry sports complex

GENTRY -- The ribbon was cut and ballgames got underway June 6 at Gentry's new sports complex on Browning Road.

The ribbon was cut about 5:15 p.m., with the fields readied and the first pitch thrown out shortly before 6 p.m.

The ribbon was cut by Hudson Akins, who a little over a year ago underwent surgery to remove a tumor and was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma, an aggressive brain cancer. He was accompanied by his family and many onlookers, including a large gathering of city officials, department heads, chamber of commerce members and others in front of a large crowd that had gathered at the entrance to the complex.

Following the ribbon cutting, bases were set and the field striped for softball and baseball tournaments that got underway shortly before 6 p.m.

Following the national anthem, Danny Feemster, who played on Gentry's hometown baseball team 70 years ago in 1952, threw out the first pitch -- underhanded this time since it was a youth softball game that was about to begin.

This first phase of the complex cost the city roughly $4.43 million, with the money to be paid by a portion of the 7/8-cent sales tax passed in November of 2018.

The breakdown of that tax increase was 1/8 cent for street improvements, including sidewalks and parking; 1/4 cent for public safety (police, fire and ambulance services); and 1/2 cent to the city's general fund, to be used, though not specifically dedicated, for the developing park master plan as needed for phases and for other city projects. Once the master plan is completed, the half-cent will be utilized to support the operation and maintenance of the new park system.

Gentry's new splash pad is also, in part, the result of the sales tax increase, though Simmons Foods donated $500,000 toward the splash pad and soccer fields.

Additional work is planned at the new Gentry Sports Complex once more funding is available. Two more ball fields with lighting and additional trails and sidewalks are in the plans for the complex. Other park plans are also in the works now that the sports complex is open and operational.