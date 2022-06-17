Former NBA player’s son gets offer





University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman and staff have shown the ability to recruit elite talent, and the Razorbacks are hoping to lure ESPN 4-star Jase Richardson to Fayetteville after extending a scholarship offer Wednesday.

Richardson, 6-3, 175 pounds, of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman had offers from Arizona State, Stanford, Florida, Michigan State, Washington and others prior to the Razorbacks offering.

The Hogs' second Elite Eight appearance this past season since Musselman's arrival in Fayetteville has Richardson's attention.

"I was pretty excited once I got it," Richardson said. "They're a good program. They had a big run this last year with a pretty good team, so it was a good feeling to get it."

Richardson averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals a game for the 30-1 Gaels as a sophomore. ESPN also rates Richardson the No. 5 shooting guard and the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

College coaches were able to contact prospects in the 2024 class directly for the first time after midnight Wednesday. The Hogs contacted him after midnight and Musselman extended the offer later in the day.

Richardson's father Jason started his 14-season NBA career by playing for Musselman at Golden State after being selected with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2001 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

"My dad said he liked him as a coach," Richardson said. "He came into the league and that was his first coach."

Richardson is good friends with Arkansas native and Razorback cornerback target Jeremiah Hughes, who also attends Bishop Gorman. Hughes will be making his third trip to Fayetteville this weekend for an official visit.

"I'd most definitely tell him that it's an amazing place to surround yourself around," Hughes said of Arkansas. "We'll probably talk about how good their basketball team is and how we can both see each other playing there."

He plays for the 16-under Paul George Elite in spring and summer basketball on the Nike EYBL circuit. Depending on his schedule, Richardson said he will try and visit the Hogs.

Musselman's style of play that allows for freedom on offense while being aggressive defensively, is attractive to Richardson.

"I feel like a it's a good fit for me," he said. "I'm a good all round player and I feel like I could fit their system pretty well if I were to go there."

BIG TACKLE TO VISIT

The University of Arkansas football program is expected to host seven official visitors this weekend, including massive defensive tackle Ian Geffrard.

Geffrard, 6-6, 365 pounds, of Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Mississippi State, Boston College, Louisville, Duke, Georgia Tech and others.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what Coach [Sam] Pittman has done since he got there in person," Geffrard said Wednesday night. "He told me earlier today that it was a nice city and the people there are down to earth, too."

The consensus 3-star prospect is listed as an offensive tackle by recruiting services, but the Hogs like him on defense while also looking at him offensively.

"I'm being recruited for both, but mainly defensive tackle," said Geffrard, who registered 37 tackles as a junior.

Liberty and Coastal Carolina are other schools recruiting him to play defense. While he enjoys offense more, Geffrard is open to defense.

"I'm willing to play either in college," he said.

He's made official visits to Boston College and Auburn and is planning to set up a visit to Mississippi State soon.

Geffrard explained why he wants to visit the Hogs.

"It's a school that I want to include in the process of making my decision and to see what it's like from the other side of the ball while playing at the next level," he said.

Defensive line coach Deke Adams is his lead recruiter.

"I think he's a great coach from the interactions that I've had with him and what others have to say about him," Geffrard said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





Jase Richardson highlights

arkansasonline.com/617richardson/

Ian Geffrard highlights

arkansasonline.com/617geffrard/









Jase Richardson







Ian Geffrard





