Today

WALKER LANDING NIGHTS — “The Muppet Movie,” 6 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL — Through Sunday, Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville. Hosted by Smokehouse Players and Arkansas Playwrights Workshop. Free; donations to Magdalene Serenity House. No reserved seating. Doors open one hour before curtain. Email smokehouseplayers@gmail.com .

“MOON OVER BUFFALO” — Ken Ludwig’s door-slamming farce returns to Fort Smith Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday. $12. fslt.org or 783-2966.

“MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING” — A collaboration with Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. $15. uark.universitytickets.com.

“MISS YOU LIKE HELL” — By the co-creator of “In the Heights,” through July 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org. “ART” — Yasmina Reza’s comedic look at art and friendship, 8 p.m. today & Saturday; and June 23-26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday

MEDITATION & ART — 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BILINGUAL STORY TELLING — With Lourdes Valverde, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free.monah.org.

SUMMER KICK-OFF PARTY — With music, face painting, art projects, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

FOREST CONCERT SERIES — The Sound of Freedom featuring Ricky Wade and Genine LaTrice Perez, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org .