GOLF: Smith, Ziyi Zhao claim Stacy Lewis titles





JOHNSON -- It was a tight race to the finish at the 2022 Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational, but Alice Ziyi Zhao and Luke Smith walked away from Blessings Golf Club as champions, each winning their division by one stroke.

Both golfers entered Thursday in first place and were able to defend the standing. Ziyi Zhao won the overall title, scoring a 1-over 217 to hold off Rianne Malixi, who stormed up the leaderboard with a 6-under 66 over the final 18 holes. It was the lowest single-round score of the tournament.

"I felt like if I just shot something stable I would be in good position," Ziyi Zhao said. "I tried to not think about her and what she was doing too much because it was obviously her day today."

Ziyi Zhao, 13, of Irvine, Calif., entered as the No. 57 rated girls golfer in the American Junior Golf Association. The field had 13 golfers currently ranked in the AJGA Top 100. It was her first invitational victory.

"It's definitely really exciting," Ziyi Zhao said. "I kind of struggled a little bit earlier today and I just tried to stay calm and play my game. It feels really good because all my hard work paid off."

Smith, 14, of Toronto fended off Brody McQueen, as both shot an even-par 72 during Thursday's final round. Smith won with a 4-over-par 220.

"It was my first-ever AJGA win," Smith said. "It feels so good, especially at a tournament like this. I have a wristband that says, 'The team that makes the fewest mistakes wins,' and I just tried to play with that strategy.

"I knew that there were going to be bogeys and even good shots that led to bad spots, but if I could just make the least amount of mistakes possible it would put me in a good position. I just tried to beat myself all week and get a better score than I did the day before. I really think that's what helped me win."

It was his first time visiting the state.

"I'd never been to Arkansas," he said. "It was really cool to come here and play at such an incredible place. The clubhouse and facilities are amazing. It's one of the best I've ever played at and definitely the best I've ever played in a tournament at."

The invitational features a boys vs. girls team challenge, a trophy the girls claimed. The top four scores were taken from each side of play to determine the winner. The girls finished a dominant 20 strokes ahead of the boys to even the all-time event record at 4-4.

"It was really fun because you really don't usually get to play with boys," Ziyi Zhao said. "Even though some of the boys are from my area, and I don't really know them that much, and it was fun to play with them. Last year the boys beat the girls, so it just feels really nice to kind of dominate this year."





Stacy Lewis Invitational

At The Blessings Golf Club, Johnson

Round three of three

Boys

1. Luke Smith;75-73-72—220

2. Brody McQueen;75-74-72—221

T3. Edan Cui;76-79-69—224

T3. Brooks Simmons;73-77-74—224

T5. Sahish Reddy;77-75-73—225

T3. Eric Zhao;73-77-75—225

7. Michael Riebe;75-76-75—226

8. Anthony Purcea;74-76-77—227

9. Benjamin Baker;77-76-75—228

10. Nathan Miller;81-72-76—229

Girls

1. Alice Ziyi Zhao;74-69-74—217

2. Rianne Malixi;80-72-66—218

3. Angela Zhang;69-77-73—219

4. Lisa Herman;74-75-73—222

5. Amelie Phung;73-76-74—223

6. Gianna Clemente;74-77-73—224

7. Avery Zweig;80-77-69—226

T8. Thanana Kotchasanmanee;80-72-75—227

T8. Scarlett Schremmer;76-75-76—227

T10. Trinity Beth;82-75-71—228

T10. Dresden Bounds;78-82-68—228









