• Bridget Weiss, schools superintendent in Juneau, Alaska, said "we don't know how that happened" after students at a day care summer program complained of burning sensations and one was treated at a hospital when they were served floor sealant instead of milk.

• Caleb Heath Scheen of Shreveport awaits sentencing after his self-defense argument didn't fly and he was convicted of aggravated battery for throwing a half-full beer bottle at a man in a bar, breaking his jaw and dislodging teeth.

• Jason E. Karels of suburban Chicago, charged in the drowning deaths of his three children, left a note for his estranged wife saying, "If I can't have them neither can you," prosecutors told a judge, who ordered the man held on $10 million bond.

• Johnny Hammock, mayor of Tallassee, Ala., is stepping down after a six-year tenure that included infighting, a failed bid for election to the state's Public Service Commission and contention over his arrest on domestic violence charges.

• Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan's planning minister, ignited a firestorm in his caffeine-loving country when he said at a news conference, "I appeal to the people to reduce their tea drinking by one or two cups a day because we also borrow money for the tea, which is imported."

• Michal Cieslak, a government minister in Poland, was forced to resign after demanding the dismissal of a post office chief who he accused of being aggressive and using inappropriate language as she complained about high prices in shops and gas stations.

• Corrine Brown, a former Florida congress­woman who served two years in prison in a charity fraud case and was released on humanitarian grounds amid the pandemic, filed papers to run for an open House seat.

• John O'Connor, Oklahoma's attorney general, announced charges against both named partners of the Jones Brown Law Firm in an alleged medical marijuana scheme that allowed out-of-state growers to skirt the law requiring marijuana businesses to be at least 75% owned by residents.

• Chase Cheramie, a contractor in Galliano, La., was arrested on video voyeurism charges after a camera was found in a bathroom vent at a home where he repaired hurricane damage, with the sheriff's office saying his denial was refuted by the camera's memory card, which includes images of him installing it.