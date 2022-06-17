LIVE! in NWA: Tickets on sale for Japanese Breakfast at The Momentary in Bentonville

Tickets go on sale today for alternative pop band Japanese Breakfast, who will play at The Momentary on Sept. 17. Japanese Breakfast is the moniker of the musical group led by Michelle Zauner. Her latest album, "Jubilee," follows Zauner's New York Times best-selling memoir, "Crying in H Mart," which explores the loss of her mother who was her anchor to her Korean roots. Japanese Breakfast's prior albums, "Psychopomp" and "Soft Sounds from Another Planet," gained considerable acclaim for songs exploring the trappings of grief and the intricacy of young love told with Zauner's wit and intelligence. Tickets to the Sept. 15 show are $15 for students, $34 for general admission and $150 for premium. More information at themomentary.org.

• The Sound of Freedom featuring Ricky Wade and Genine LaTrice Perez starts at 7 p.m. Saturday ($12; $10 members) for the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. crystalbridges.org/series/2022-forest-concert-series.

• Freedom Festival featuring Montell Jordan and Morris Day and The Time starts at 1 p.m. Sunday in Downtown Springdale hosted by Music Moves, Community Cohesion Project and Interform. facebook.com/musicmovesar.

• Taj Farrant plays at 8 p.m. today at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com.

• Sarah Lily will perform at 5:30 p.m. today at the Juke Joint in the Pryor Center atrium, 1 E. Center St., Fayetteville. pryorcenter.uark.edu.

• Backstreet Boys play at 7:30 p.m. today ($169 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers.

• Jabaro band will play music for a family fun night featuring arts and crafts along with a screening of "Moana" starting at 6 p.m. today at The Jones Center in Springdale. thejonescenter.net/jc-cinema-plus.

