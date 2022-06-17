LR police discover victim of homicide

Little Rock police said they are investigating a homicide just north of Roosevelt Road on Thursday morning.

The killing happened in the 1500 block of West 24th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said in a Twitter post shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. One person is dead, according to the post, though the victim's name was not released.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a wellness check just before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to an update on the Police Department's Twitter feed.

The male victim was found dead on the scene. Police said in the tweet that there is no immediate threat in the area.

The Police Department has asked that anyone with information related to the homicide call (501) 371-4636.