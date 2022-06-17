Massive DT set to visit Hogs

Arkansas is expected to host seven official visitors this weekend, including massive defensive tackle Ian Geffrard.

Geffrard, 6-6, 365 pounds, of Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Mississippi State, Boston College, Louisville, Duke, Georgia Tech and other programs.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what Coach [Sam] Pittman has done since he got there in person,” Geffrard said Wednesday night. “He told me earlier today that it was a nice city and the people there are down to earth, too.”

The consensus 3-star prospect is listed as an offensive tackle by recruiting services, but the Razorbacks like him on defense. They are also looking at him on offense.

“I’m being recruited for both, but mainly defensive tackle,” said Geffrard, who registered 37 tackles as a junior.

Liberty and Coastal Carolina are other schools recruiting him to play defense. While he enjoys offense more, Geffrard is open to the other side of the ball.

He has made official visits to Boston College and Auburn and is planning to set up a visit to Mississippi State soon. Geffrard explained why he wants to visit Arkansas.

“It’s a school that I want to include in the process of making my decision and to see what it’s like from the other side of the ball while playing at the next level,” he said.

Razorbacks defensive line coach Deke Adams is his lead recruiter.

“I think he’s a great coach from the interactions that I’ve had with him and what others have to say about him,” Geffrard said.