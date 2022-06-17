Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Darius Anderson, 31, of 4292 W. Bell Flower Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Anderson was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Destiny Lowery, 23, of 110 Wapiti Lane in Poteau, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and delivery of drugs. Lowery was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Deunrae Livingston, 31, of 1201 Backus Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Livingston was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Bentonville

• Shaun Bierau, 40, of 2701 S.W. Boilermaker Road in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Bierau was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Michael Lucke, 53, of 3908 S.W. Cherry Road in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on family or household member. Lucke was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Kyle McCraney, 28, of 803 S.E. H St. in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. McCraney was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jimmie Stanley, 60, of 6964 W. Davis Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Stanley was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Aaron Morton, 29, of 616 Oak Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, residential burglary and battery. Morton was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Ryan Anjulo, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Anjulo was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Farmington

• Matthew Scheerschmidt, 40, of 130 B Barber St. in Farmington, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and assault on a family member. Scheerschmidt was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Ezra Jones, 44, of 17381 Edgewood Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Jerica Spears, 30, of 21331 Firetower Road in Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Spears was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.