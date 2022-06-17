Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival to prompt road closings in downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Northwest Arkansas Pride Festival will prompt road closings downtown today and Saturday.

Preparation for the event will cause the parking lot west of the Walton Arts Center to be closed starting at 2 p.m. today, according to a city news release. The event will happen 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The lot will open by 8 p.m. Saturday.

Dickson Street from Campbell to West avenues and School Avenue from Dickson Street to near the entrance of the School Avenue parking lot will close 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. West Avenue from Dickson Street to Spring Street will close 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.