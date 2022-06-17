NWA Celebrates Pride With Parades, Festival And More

FYI

Pride Weekend

Northwest Arkansas Pride celebrations are in full swing this weekend. There will be several events to celebrate Northwest Arkansas' LGBTQIA+ population.

• Light Up The Lot -- With music by DJ Kiera Maserati and food by Girls Gone BBQ with 10% of Maxine's profits going to NWA Equality. Glow sticks and sparkles recommended, 9 p.m. today at Maxine's Tap Room, 107 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville.

• NWA Pride Festival -- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Walton Arts Center parking lot at Dickson Street and West Avenue in Fayetteville with vendors plus an Equality Crew Family Zone inside the Walton Arts Center with events and activities for children and teens.

• Trans March -- In honor of trans and gender non-conforming youth, will begin at noon Saturday along Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

• 18th annual NWA Pride Parade -- 5 p.m. Saturday along Dickson Street from East Avenue to Arkansas Avenue in Fayetteville. Norman Jones of the Miss Gay America Pageant will serve as grand marshal.

• Glitterville -- 8:30 p.m. Saturday with Conway superstar and winner of "Ru Paul's Drag Race" Season 13, Symone, and Fayetteville's Maddy Morphosis of "Ru Paul's Drag Race" Season 14, DJ Joe Pacheco, DJ Tyler Moore, Taylor Madison Monroe, Jazmyn Turrelle and Miss Gay Arkansas America Athena Sinclair at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Sold out.

• Beer & Hymns Pride Party -- An evening of singing in support of NWAAC Pride with Beer & Hymns from 5-7 p.m. June 26 at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville.

INFO -- Hand sanitizer stations will be available, and masks are recommended for at-risk populations. Indoor mask requirements may be vary. More information at nwapride.org.

Participants make their way down the street during last year’s Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade in Fayetteville. This year's events start with a Trans March at noon Saturday and the NWA Pride Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Andy Shupe)

