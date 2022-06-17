BASKETBALL

Bird to retire after season

Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird announced Thursday the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA. The announcement by Bird, 41, ended any speculation about her future; she had acknowledged in February when she re-signed with Seattle that this would likely be her final season. She strongly considered retirement after last season before choosing to return for a 19th season as a player. Bird's announcement came a day before Seattle's game at Connecticut. The Storm will close out their road trip on Sunday in New York, about 30 miles from where Bird grew up in Syosset, N.Y. Bird is a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the oldest player in the league. She has spent her entire WNBA career with Seattle since becoming the No. 1 draft pick in 2002 following her storied college career at UConn. This season is her 21st associated with the franchise although just her 19th playing after missing two seasons because of injuries.

GOLF

Kupcho holds Meijer lead

Jennifer Kupcho shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday at windy Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich., to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Meijer Classic. Kupcho eagled the par-5 14th and had seven birdies in the bogey-free round. She won the major tournament at Mission Hills in the California desert in early April for her first LPGA Tour victory. Gerina Mendoza was second. She closed birdie-eagle. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis is tied for seventh after a 5-under 67. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) and Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) both posted 2-over 74s and are tied for 118th. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) is at 3-over 75.

Three tied at Wichita

Tyson Alexander, Kevin Roy and Alex Chiarella all turned in scores of 8-under 62 in the opening round of play in the Korn Ferry Tour's Wichita Open. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) is at 1-under 69 at the Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kansas. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) and Zack Fischer (Benton) posted an even-par 70. Alvaro Ortiz (Razorbacks) is sitting at 2-over 72. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) is at 3-over 73.

FOOTBALL

NFL fines Cowboys coach

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday Coach Mike McCarthy was fined for the second consecutive year by the NFL for having offseason practices that were too physical. The NFL made its decision based on evaluating practice footage. McCarthy was fined $100,000 for the infraction and the team will lose a voluntary Organized Team Activity practice in 2023. Last year, McCarthy was fined $50,000 and the team was docked $100,000 and lost an OTA practice for similar infractions. NFL teams are allowed 13 offseason practices which includes 10 OTA practices and a three-day mandatory minicamp. The Cowboys were permitted to have 12 in 2022 but utilized nine of the days, ending the offseason work on Tuesday. McCarthy had the players do a club outing at Top Golf Wednesday and dismissed them after a weight lifting session on Thursday. NFL teams ending offseason work early is a new trend across the league. However, the physical practices the Cowboys are apparently having are too much for league officials. Teams can't have practices in full pads and there is no contact allowed. At times there is physical play when linemen are engaged and when a receiver goes one-on-one with a defensive back.

BASEBALL

Winker avoids arbitration

All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners avoided a salary arbitration hearing when they agreed Thursday to a $14.5 million, two-year contract. Winker gets $6.25 million this year and $8.25 million in 2023. In the second season, he can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 500 and 550, and $200,000 for 600. He also can earn award bonuses of $150,000 for MVP, $100,000 for World Series MVP, and $50,000 each for All-Star election, League Championship Series MVP, Silver Slugger and Gold Glove. He would get $25,000 for an All-Star selection. The 28-year-old had been scheduled for a hearing next Wednesday.

Yanks' pitcher on covid list

Luis Severino was scratched from his start for the New York Yankees against Tampa Bay on Thursday night and placed on the COVID-19 injured list. "He's just on the list now," Manager Aaron Boone said. "Last night he got sick, had a fever and chills and all that. Doing a lot better today but we'll know (later). I think his original rapid stuff was negative." Severino is 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA and the 28-year-old right-hander was to have made his 100th career start in the series finale.

HOCKEY

Flyers hire Tortorella

The Philadelphia Flyers named John Tortorella their new coach, hoping the veteran can help lead them to their first Stanley Cup since 1975. The hire was confirmed Thursday by a person with direct knowledge of the decision who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. Tortorella coached Tampa Bay to a Stanley Cup title in 2004, and he also coached the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and was fired in May 2021 after six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tortorella is the sixth Flyers coach in the last 10 years and tries to revitalize a dormant franchise that has one playoff series victory since 2012. The Flyers finished with a 25-46-11 record under Alain Vigneault and Mike Yeo and were last in the Metropolitan Division.