Oklahoma athlete shows out at Arkansas camp, gains offer

FAYETTEVILLE- Class of 2025 athlete Elijah Thomas was the talk of Arkansas' camp Friday after running 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash despite stumbling at the start.

He also showed outstanding ability at receiver and cornerback during the camp. Thomas intercepted four passes.

He believes he is best on the defensive side of the ball.

“I know how to get to the ball,” Thomas said.

Thomas, 6-0, 172 pounds, of Checotah, Okla., received his first Division-I scholarship offer from Arkansas coach Sam Pittman for his efforts at the camp.

“It meant a lot,” Thomas said. “I was just, like, smiling real big. He told me I don’t have to pay a dime for anything. My mom won’t have to worry about it.”

He had 641 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns last year as a freshman while splitting time on offense and defense.

Thomas, who had a best of 21-4 1/4 in the long jump this spring, also recorded a 32.8-inch vertical leap and 9-8 broad jump at the Arkansas camp.

Pittman told him others will follow Arkansas and offer him.

“He said he’s looking forward to me playing there and now since I've got an offer from there a lot more will be coming in,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he was able to pick up some tips from Razorbacks receivers coach Kenny Guiton and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman during the camp.



