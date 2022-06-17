Pair of single-vehicle crashes kill 2 people on state roads

Two people were killed and another injured in crashes Tuesday evening and Thursday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police and area law enforcement.

David Mashie, 72, of Goshen, was killed around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday on Arkansas 45 in Goshen when his motorcycle left its lane, moving through the opposite lane and going airborne after striking a culvert off the shoulder, according to a report from Goshen police.

Mashie was thrown and landed nearly 150 feet from the point of impact with the culvert, while the motorcycle came to rest just short of 160 feet from the crash.

The Goshen officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather and road conditions were good at the time of the wreck.

An unidentified woman was killed in a fiery crash around 10 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock near the Interstate 440 overpass. The 2019 GMC drifted off the roadway and struck a concrete support pillar of the overpass, catching fire.

The report did not note whether the woman was a driver or passenger, but did state that a passenger, 50-year-old Michael Anderson of Las Vegas, was injured and taken to UAMS for treatment.

The investigating trooper reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.