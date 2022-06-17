Pence defied Trump, put at risk, panel told





WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump's closest advisers viewed his efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to halt congressional certification of his 2020 election defeat as "nuts," "crazy" and even likely to incite riots if Pence followed through, witnesses revealed in stark testimony to the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday.

New evidence disclosed Trump's heated conversation deriding Pence with vulgar names on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, before the defeated president took the stage at a rally near the White House. From there, he told his supporters to go to the Capitol to "fight like hell" as the vice president was to preside over a joint session.

The panel highlighted the physical danger to Pence as rioters came within 40 feet of the place at the Capitol where he and others had been evacuated. Never-before-shown photos showed Pence and his team sheltering.

"He deserves to be burned with the rest of them," one rioter is heard saying on video as the mob prepares to storm the building.

"Pence betrayed us," says another rioter, wearing a Make America Great Again cap in a selfie video inside the Capitol.

The Proud Boys and other rioters, the Jan. 6 committee said, would have killed Pence had they found him.

Pence's counsel Greg Jacob testified that he could "hear the din" of the rioters nearby. Asked if Trump ever checked on Pence during the siege, Jacob said: "He did not."

With live testimony and other evidence from its yearlong investigation, the panel opened its third hearing this month aiming to demonstrate that Trump's repeated claims of election fraud and desperate attempt to stay in power led directly to the Capitol insurrection.

All told, the committee is pulling together a portrait of the end of Trump's presidency as the defeated Republican was grasping for alternatives as courts turned back dozens of lawsuits challenging the vote.

Trump attached himself to conservative law professor John Eastman's plan to defy historical precedent of the Electoral Count Act and reverse Joe Biden's victory. In public and private, Trump waged a pressure campaign that put his vice president in danger as he was to preside over the joint session of Congress to certify the election, witnesses testified.

"Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election, but he could not bring himself to participate in the peaceful transfer of power, so he latched on to a scheme that, once again, he knew was illegal," said Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., who led much of the session. "And when the vice president refused to go along, he unleashed a violent mob against him."

Trump aides and allies warned him bluntly in private about his efforts, even as some publicly continued to stand by the president's claims of election fraud. Nine people died in the riot and its aftermath.

"Are you out of your effing mind?" Eric Herschmann, a lawyer advising Trump, told Eastman in recorded testimony shown at the hearing.

"You're going to turn around and tell 78-plus million people in this country that your theory is this is how you're going to invalidate their votes?" Herschmann said. He warned: "You're going to cause riots in the streets."

Herschmann said Eastman had responded: "There's been violence in the history of our country to protect the democracy or protect the republic."

A text message from Fox News' Sean Hannity to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows about the plan in the run-up to Jan. 6 read: "I'm very worried about the next 48 hours."

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said those around Trump called the plan "crazy."

The committee has said the plan was illegal, and a federal judge has said "more likely than not" Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification.

Both Eastman and Trump knew the plan was unlawful, according to testimony by Pence's advisers. After the riot, Eastman later sought to be "on the pardon list," according to an email he sent to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani shared by the committee.

The committee also presented evidence that Eastman conceded his plan violated the Electoral Count Act and would likely fail 9-0 before the Supreme Court.

In a social media post Thursday, Trump decried the hearings anew as a "witch hunt," lambasted coverage by "the Fake News Networks" and exclaimed, "I DEMAND EQUAL TIME!!!"

On Capitol Hill, panel Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., cited Pence's own words that there was "almost no idea more un-American" than the one he was being asked to follow -- to reject Americans' votes.

Trump, Thompson said, wanted Pence to do "something no other vice president has ever done."

"Mike Pence said no," Thompson said. "He resisted the pressure. He knew it was illegal; he knew it was wrong."

The country, Thompson said, is "fortunate for Mr. Pence's courage."

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the panel's vice chairwoman, also praised Pence, saying: "Vice President Pence understood that his oath of office was more important than his loyalty to Donald Trump. He did his duty. President Trump unequivocally did not."

The panel heard from Jacob, the vice president's counsel who fended off Eastman's ideas for Pence, and retired federal judge Michael Luttig, who called the plan from Eastman, his former law clerk, "incorrect at every turn."

Jacob said it became clear to Pence from the start that the Founding Fathers did not intend to empower any one person, including someone running for office, to affect the election result.

Pence "never budged," from that initial view, and was determined to stay at the Capitol that night and finish the job, despite the threats, Jacob said.

Luttig, a conservative scholar, said that had Pence obeyed Trump's orders, declaring "Trump as the next president would have plunged America into, what I believe, would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis in America."

Thursday's session presented new evidence about the danger Pence faced as rioters chanted "Hang Mike Pence" with a makeshift gallows outside the Capitol as the vice president fled with senators into hiding.

The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, testified about the "heated" phone call he had with Pence that morning, as the family joined in the Oval Office. Another aide, Nicholas Luna, said he heard Trump call Pence a "wimp."

The panel's yearlong investigation is showcasing Trump's final weeks in office as the defeated president clung to his claims of a rigged election even as those around him -- his family, his top aides, officials at the highest levels of government -- were telling him he simply had lost.

With 1,000 interviews and some 140,000 documents, the committee is showing how Trump's claims of election fraud became a battle cry as he summoned thousands of Americans to Washington and then Capitol Hill.

Thursday's hearing unpacked the Eastman plan to have the states send alternative slates of electors from states Trump was disputing, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. With competing slates for Trump or Biden, Pence would be forced to reject them, returning them to the states to sort it out, under the plan.

The panel played video showing Eastman repeatedly invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination while being interviewed by the committee.

More than 800 people have been arrested in the Capitol siege, including members of extremist groups facing rare sedition charges over their roles in the Capitol attack.

The panel is considering whether to send a referral for criminal charges against Trump to the Justice Department. No president or former president has ever been indicted by the Justice Department, and Attorney General Merrick Garland has said he and his team are watching the proceedings in Congress.

Several members of Congress are also under scrutiny, and the panel is also probing several candidates for elected office who were among the rioters.

In a letter earlier this week, the Justice Department warned the committee it is complicating the federal investigation and requested transcripts of all witness interviews the panel has conducted.

The panel, which is expected to deliver a final report on its findings later this year, intends for its work to be a record for history of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Kevin Freking, Eric Tucker and Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press; by John Wagner, Eugene Scott, Amy B Wang and Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post; and by Luke Broadwater of The New York Times.

Chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., is reflected in a cell phone as he talks with the media after a hearing of the committee, Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, leaves after a hearing of her committee, Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Michael Luttig, a retired federal judge, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



Greg Jacob, who was counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Michael Luttig, a retired federal judge, arrive before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



Greg Jacob, who was counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022. The 1/6 committee is set to plunge into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral count — a highly unusual and potentially illegal strategy that was set in motion in the run-up to the Capitol riot. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell watches as Michael Luttig, a retired federal judge, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to finish the work of the Electoral College after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington and disrupted the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)







Rep. Adam Schiff (right), D-Calif., speaks to Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., as the panel investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, finishes a hearing Thursday at the Capitol. Aguilar led the hearing as they focused on the pressure that President Donald Trump put on Vice President Mike Pence in a last-ditch and potentially illegal plan to stop Joe Biden’s election victory. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)











Gallery: House's January 6 panel meets, 6-16-22







