Siloam Springs officials hear update on 2040 plan

SILOAM SPRINGS -- City directors and planning commissioners met June 7 before the city board meeting for a joint workshop to hear an update on the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

Dawn Warrick, the project manager for Freese and Nichols, presented a summary of where the comprehensive plan was and said that it is ready for final review by both elected and appointed officials.

Following the workshop there will be a public hearing July 12 with the Planning Commission and one on July 19 with the city board.

Warrick said there has been a lot of support through the planning process, which took approximately 18 months. Warrick also said the process involved a hiatus due to covid-19, so the actual time table was approximately 24 months.

"We have had a very active and engaged Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee appointed by the board," Warrick said. "Eleven individuals representing the community helping us understand and kind of synthesize information that we received."

Members of the committee included Ben Bergstrom, Jerry Cavness, Brian Lamb, Sarah Losh, Mary Nolan, Katie Rennard, Chris Salley, Marla Sappington, Karina Tun, Jody Wiggins and Kevin Williams, according to siloamsprings2040.com.

The information was received through public engagement and ensured that the tone and content of the plan was representative of what the community was saying, Warrick said.

Warrick thanked the board, the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee and the Planning Commission for tracking the process and watching over Freese and Nichols and asking questions along the way to make sure that the consultants were getting it right.

Copies of the June 1 draft were provided to the board and Planning Commission by Warrick, she said. She also provided a handout, which was a reduced copy of the panels and exhibit that were posted at the last community meeting on May 19, Warrick said.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson congratulated city staff and Freese and Nichols for the job they did on the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

"I've done this a couple of times in my previous lives, and it's a daunting task," Patterson said. "I think the consultant and staff did a really good job of trying to get community input from all the different spectrums from public meetings from online surveys and taking that into account and creating this document ... I think it provides a very clear vision, and I think it's a good snapshot of the community where we are today."

No member of the Planning Commission who attended the workshop had any comments, but a few city directors did. Director Mindy Hunt also thanked everybody for the hard work they put in to the comprehensive plan.

"I remember being at one of the meetings and sitting at a table with some younger citizens who were just really excited about the opportunity to be involved in some of the planning for the future of our city," Hunt said. "I think to have that plan in place ... will be very helpful for the future of our town and our citizens."

Director Brad Burns was excited to see many of the things he mentioned over the years be included in the comprehensive plan, he said.

Burns did not say what those things were but said it answers some questions that this board had struggled with and gave the directors some guidelines on things such as growth, he said. The one thing Burns said was missing was middle housing.

Sappington said it was a learning experience and was a good opportunity.

"You were very aware of what we wanted even when we didn't want it," Sappington said of Freese and Nichols. "You kind of guided us and helped us get to the the end, but you were very open to our input, and that meant a lot to me."

Director Carol Smiley thanked everyone who served on the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee and others who contributed to the plan.