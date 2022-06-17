TRACK AND FIELD

Honors for UA assistant, athletes

FAYETTEVILLE -- Travis Geopfert of the University of Arkansas was named NCAA South Central Regional Assistant Coach the Year, and Razorbacks Ayden Owens-Delerme and Britton Wilson also were honored by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

It's the eighth time Geopfert has earned a region assistant coach of the year award.

Owens-Delerme, a junior coached by Geopfert and winner of the NCAA decathlon title, was named South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year.

Owens-Delerme became the first Razorback to win the NCAA decathlon and his score of 8,457 points matched the meet record set by Oregon's Ashton Eaton in 2010. Owens-Delerme won the heptathlon at this year's NCAA Indoor meet.

Geopfert also coaches Arkansas junior Daniel Spejcher, who finished seventh in the decathlon at the NCAA Championships.

Wilson, a sophomore at Arkansas who transferred from Tennessee, is the Co-Women's South Central Region Track Athlete of the Year along with Texas sprinter Julien Alfred.

Wilson became the first Razorback to win the NCAA 400-meter hurdles title. She also anchored Arkansas' 1,600 relay to a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

At the SEC meet, Wilson was the first female athlete to win the 400 and 400 hurdles and anchored the 1,600 relay to a third-place finish.

-- Bob Holt

High School Soccer

Castro named Gatorade player of the year

Russellville's Fernando Castro is the 2021-22 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Soccer Player of the Year after leading the Cyclones to a 21-1-1 record and the Class-5A state championship.

Castro led the Cyclones with 39 goals and seven assists as they defeated Van Buren in the state final in a rematch of last year's final which the Cyclones lost. Castro is the Russellville player to win the Gatorade award.

Castro joins Conway's Jacob Chalk (2020-21), Russellville's Dylan Rice (2019-20) and Springdale's Jose Vega (2018-19, 2017-18), among the list of former award winners.

-- Sam Lane

GOLF

Payne misses cut

Andrew Payne of Little Rock shot a 7-over 77 on Thursday and missed the cut with a 13-over 153 total at the Southern Junior Championship in Charleston, S.C.

Payne started his second round better than his first, making par on the first three holes at the Country Club of Charleston before a double bogey on the fourth hole and a bogey on the fifth. Five consecutive pars followed before another bogey on No. 11, followed by bogeys on Nos. 14, 16 and 17. Payne shot a 3-over 38 on the front side and a 4-over 39 on the back.

Ethan Paschal of Fayetteville, N.C., Wyatt Plattner of Sarasota, Fla., and Smith Summerlin of Raleigh, N.C., all share the tournament lead at 6-under 134. Paschal shot a 6-under 64 on Thursday, while Summerlin had a 5-under 65 and Plattner shot a 2-under 68.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services