Sunscreen dispenser installed at splash pad in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Macy Dyson has made it her mission to help others protect themselves from skin cancer.

Dyson, 11, was selected Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge last summer and Miss Pre-Teen Arkansas 2021. She sold candy bars and accepted donations to buy a sunscreen dispenser with refills and has placed it at the splash pad at City Park.

"I sold candy bars and I had donations," Macy said.

She met with Nathan See, superintendent of the Pea Ridge Street Department, to get the sunscreen dispenser installed at City Park.

"Love the skin you're in and protect it," Macy said.

Macy's mother, Jennifer Ward, said the dispenser with two refills cost about $300. She said there are about 2,000 applications available in the dispenser.

Macy Dyson raised money and collected donations to install a sunscreen dispenser at the Pea Ridge Splash Pad. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)

