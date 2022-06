1. Not negative.

2. A condition in which someone weighs too much.

3. It killed the cat.

4. Something offered for consideration.

5. Pause or hold back in uncertainty.

6. An urgent need.

7. A place where people on holiday can pitch a tent.

8. Something that someone buys or obtains.

9. Enduring a very short time.

ANSWERS:

1. Positive

2. Obesity

3. Curiosity

4. Proposition

5. Hesitate

6. Necessity

7. Campsite

8. Acquisition

9. Transitory