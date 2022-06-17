Suspect, 20, arrested in NLR homicide

U.S. marshals working with police from Conway and North Little Rock arrested a man late Wednesday who was wanted in connection with a Tuesday homicide in North Little Rock, according to a release from that city's police.

Officers arrested Ramondo Edwards Jr., 20, of North Little Rock, about 11 p.m. Wednesday near a Conway apartment complex, the release states.

Edwards is accused of shooting and killing Keith Waller, 30, sometime before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Hillside Drive in North Little Rock. Waller was taken to a hospital, but died of his injuries.

Edwards is charged with first-degree murder and was held Thursday afternoon in the Pulaski County jail on $1 million bail.