Tech’s fees, tuition set to increase 1.5%

Arkansas Tech University's tuition and mandatory fees will increase about 1.5% in the 2022-2023 academic year, the board of trustees decided Thursday.

The average in-state resident undergraduate student taking a total of 30 credit hours during the fall and spring semesters would pay an annual rate of $9,681.90 in tuition and mandatory fees for 2022-2023 under the newly approved rates. In 2021-2022, the annual rate was $9,538.50.

The actual amount that students will pay depends, in part, on their field of study. The rate does not include books, supplies and living expenses.

Several universities in Arkansas have already raised rates for the next academic year:

They include:

• Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, where a typical in-state resident will pay $9,580 in annual tuition and mandatory fees for 30 hours during the 2022-23 academic year, reflecting a 2.9% increase. The board of trustees met June 9.

• Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, where the average undergraduate in-state resident who takes 30 credit hours in 2022-23 will pay $9,310 a year in tuition and mandatory fees, a 4.6% increase. Trustees approved the rate on June 2.

• University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, where in-state undergraduates will pay an average annual rate of $9,656 in 2022-23, based on 30 credit hours. The rate, approved by trustees May 25, reflects an increase of 0.87%, with the increase due entirely to rising fees rather than a tuition increase.

• University of Central Arkansas in Conway, where the average undergraduate Arkansas resident taking a total of 30 credit hours in 2022-23 will pay an annual rate of $9,778 in tuition and mandatory fees, a 2.25% increase. Trustees approved the rate on May 26.