Toothapalooza at Bentonville’s Amazeum to promote kids’ oral health on Saturday

BENTONVILLE -- Toothapalooza returns to the Scott Family Amazeum this weekend, offering kids tips on proper oral hygiene and advice on healthy eating habits.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Amazeum at 1009 Museum Way. The first 500 visitors will receive free museum admission, courtesy of Delta Dental of Arkansas. The promotion is limited to four members per family, according to a news release.

Toothapalooza is an annual event sponsored by Delta Dental of Arkansas in partnership with three science museums across Arkansas: the Amazeum, the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock and the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs.

Toothapalooza activities, scheduled to take place on the outdoor museum grounds, will explore proper flossing and brushing techniques, the importance of seeing the dentist, healthy eating habits that help avoid cavities and more. All participants will receive free dental hygiene kits to take home, according to the release.

June is National Oral Health Month.

"Tooth decay is the No. 1 childhood disease in the country yet almost entirely preventable," said Matt Vermillion, manager of Delta Dental Smiles at Delta Dental of Arkansas. "Poor oral health impairs a child's ability to speak, eat, chew and swallow properly, and it leads to absenteeism from school or distraction in class. We host Toothapalooza to spotlight oral health and motivate children and their families to make brushing and flossing a part of their daily routines and take advantage of preventive care dentist visits."