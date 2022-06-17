Trucker P.A.M. acquires N.J. firm

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. bought a New Jersey-based trucking firm for nearly $80 million, P.A.M. said Wednesday.

The Tontitown-based truckload carrier and logistics company said in a news release that the deal with Metropolitan Trucking Inc. closed on Tuesday.

P.A.M. said Metropolitan, which is also a dry van truckload carrier, was valued at closing at about $77.4 million, subject to a customary working capital adjustment. P.A.M. paid $64.3 million in cash and about $15.5 million in assumed debt.

Metropolitan's main operating and maintenance facilities are in Pennsylvania, with facilities in Illinois. Its fleet of about 320 trucks and 1,060 trailers mainly serves the eastern U.S.

P.A.M. carries general commodities throughout the continental U.S. as well as to Ontario and Quebec. It also provides services to Mexico under agreements with Mexican carriers.

Joe Vitiritto, P.A.M.'s president, said this acquisition is the company's first in nearly 20 years.

Metropolitan has "a very experienced group of drivers, long-standing customer relationships and a culture that is very complementary to our existing businesses," Vitiritto said.

"We plan to run it as a separate business, which will allow the experienced management team, drivers and employees to continue to provide the same high level of service and attention that [Metropolitan's] customers have come to expect," Vitiritto said.

The only expected personnel change is the retirement of Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer Joe Mangino, P.A.M. said.

Mangino said that to ensure the future of the 90-year-old company '"was secured for the long term, my goal was to find a partner with similar values, strong financial performance, and a desire to invest for growth."

"P.A.M. truly cared about our drivers and other employees, and their resources will provide more opportunity for our people and more capacity for our customers," Mangino said. "We look forward to a smooth transition and a bright future."

P.A.M.'s 2021 operating revenue of $707 million represented a 45.3% increase over 2020's $486.8 million.

The company's shares closed Wednesday at $26.49, down $2.75, or 9.4%, on the Nasdaq. Its shares have traded between $12.94 and $40.88 in the past year.