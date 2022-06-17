UALR lists top students in region

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced its Spring 2022 Chancellor's and Dean's lists, recognizing students with superior academic performance.

CHANCELLOR'S LIST

To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 grade point average.

Local honorees include:

Henry Rambert of Star City, Chynethia Davis of Pine Bluff, Dereck Dill of Grady, Perry Hanson of Stuttgart, Brooke Kinslow of Redfield, Martin Morales of Redfield, Elizabeth Barentine of Sheridan, Harlan Pennington of Redfield, Kelly Arreola of Pine Bluff, Gage Taylor of White Hall, Megan Harrington of Sheridan, Anna Eggburn of Sheridan, Mary Davis of Sheridan,

Charles Rodgers of White Hall, Nyah Scott of Monticello, Lucio Tapia of Hermitage, Jaxson Anderson of Rison, Macy Ratliff of Rison, John Kalkbrenner of White Hall, Trevor Dady of White Hall, Faith Stillwell of Stuttgart, Megan Goynes of Grapevine, Zainab Imran of Sheridan, Hannah Parsons of Sheridan.

DEAN'S LIST

To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.

Local honorees include:

Tosha Aleck of Sheridan, Wanda Bates of Pine Bluff, Antonia Canelo of Gillett, Conner Capps of White Hall, Ariel Cobb of Pine Bluff, Robert Collins of Monticello, Cameron Dunlap of Jefferson, Kiana Evans of Pine Bluff, Ethan Fercho of Sheridan, Chris Fischer of Sheridan, Michael Forbush of Sheridan,

Stephen Glass of Redfield, Elychia Grigsby of Pine Bluff, James Hadley of Pine Bluff, Amy Hale of Pine Bluff, Shelbie Hall of Sheridan, Tenika Hayes of Pine Bluff, Miracle Johnson of Eudora, Johnie Jones of Pine Bluff, Jordyn Jones of Pine Bluff, Derrick Lucas of Lake Village, Sara Mohammed of White Hall,

Logan Mosley of White Hall, Kenneth Reed of Eudora, Jacelyn Simmons of Star City, Vikramjit Singh of White Hall, Morgan Smith of White Hall, Chad Taylor of Sheridan, Emily Wells of Warren.