UAM prof will have a new mission in fall

Rocky Lindsey, veterinarian and associate professor at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, will be scaling back his teaching duties to work for the Christian Veterinary Mission.

Lindsey, former owner of the Monticello Animal Clinic, teaches pre-vet classes at UAM, according to a news release.

This fall, Lindsey will go to work for the mission, which supports veterinarians in their local hospitals as well as underprivileged people around the globe.

"I am a regional representative of the organization, which means I travel to veterinary conventions and schools in the surrounding states to promote sharing God's love through veterinary medicine, both foreign and domestic," he said.

"In underprivileged countries, the locals depend upon their animals for day-to-day survival," Lindsey said.

The organization is "trying to encourage more veterinarians to provide service to those areas such as Haiti, Honduras, Indonesia, and Mexico."

Lindsey, his wife, Alicia, and sons Isaac and Jonah were recently named the Drew County Farm Family of the Year. Lindsey told the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year judges he plans to focus next on Belize and work with horses.

Arkansas Farm Family of the Year district winners are announced in June, with state judging in July. A statewide winner will be announced at a luncheon in December.