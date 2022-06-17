Police ID victim of Little Rock homicide

Authorities have identified a man who was discovered dead in the 1500 block of W. 24th Street Thursday morning.

The Little Rock Police Department identified the victim as Joe Britton, 52, of Little Rock.

Little Rock police officers were responding to a wellness check called in after an employee did not show up for work just before 9 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived at 1504 W. 24th St., near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, there was no response to knocking on the door, according to a police report.

Officers discovered the door was not secure, investigated the premises and found Britton dead at the scene, the report states.

No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Police asked that anyone with information related to the homicide call (501) 371-4636.











