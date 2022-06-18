Braves’ streak, Cubs’ skid both come to an end

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs became the first team in 23 years to stop a losing streak of 10 or more games while ending an opponent's winning streak of at least 10 games, beating the Braves 1-0 Friday to halt the Braves' 14-game run.

Rookie Christoper Morel hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, helping the Cubs stop a 10-game slide, their longest since 12 consecutive losses from last Aug. 5-16.

Atlanta's 14 consecutive wins were the most for the Braves since their post-1900 record of 15 from April 16 to May 2, 2000.

Morel drove in the game's only run against reliever A.J Minter after striking out in his first three at-bats, then getting some advice from catcher Willson Contreras.

"It helped me concentrate on what I needed to do, what to focus on with that tough lefty," Morel said. "Willson talked to me and told me, "Don't look for stuff low around the plate. Look high.' "

A pair of double-digit streaks had not ended in the same game since Philadelphia beat Houston on Sept. 15, 1999, ending the Phillies' skid at 11 and the Brewers' winning streak at 12.

Chicago had not won 1-0 since May 28 last year against Cincinnati. The Braves lost 1-0 for the second time this year following a defeat at Milwaukee on May 16.

Minter (2-1) walked pinch-hitter Jonathan Villar leading off the eighth. He advanced on Andrelton Simmons' sacrifice, stole third without a throw on Minter's 2-1 pitch in the dirt to Morel and scored on Morel's 277-foot fly to center with a steady wind blowing in at Wrigley Field.

Villar slid home headfirst as Michael Harris II's throw was slightly up the first-base line.

With Chicago wearing unusual dark blue jerseys and pants with light blue letters, Chris Martin (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth for his first win with for the Cubs.

Atlanta loaded the bases against David Robertson in the ninth on two walks and a hit batter before Orlando Arcia grounded out. Robertson got his eighth save in 10 chances, completing a two-hitter on a day both teams combined for just five hits.

It was Atlanta's first defeat since May 31 at Arizona.

BREWERS 5, REDS 4 Keston Hiura hit a tiebreaking home run off Ross Detwiler in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati in a battle of long balls for their third win 13 games.

GIANTS 2, PIRATES 0 Carlos Rodon (6-4) scattered two hits over eight sharp innings and San Francisco edged Pittsburgh.

METS 10, MARLINS 4 Francisco Lindor homered after being surprised by his mom's first visit to see him at Citi Field, Pete Alonso slugged a grand slam during the sixth inning and New York beat Miami.

PHILLIES 5-8, NATIONALS 3-7 J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead two-run single in the 10th inning with the aid of an obstruction call, and Philadelphia won to complete a doubleheader sweep of Washington, the Phillies' 14th victory in 16 games. Bryce Harper had three hits against his old team, helping the Phillies win the opener.

ROCKIES 10, PADRES 4 C.J. Cron hit two home runs and drove in five in leading Colorado over San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 13, WHITE SOX 3 Michael Brantley's grand slam was one of three home runs in a 10-run sixth inning that propelled Houston over Chicago.

ORIOLES 1, RAYS 0 Dean Kremer pitched six scoreless innings and rookie Adley Rutschman singled home the game's only run in the seventh as Baltimore handed Tampa Bay its fourth consecutive loss.

RANGERS 7, TIGERS 0 Jonah Heim doubled, homered and drove in three runs and Texas beat Detroit, extending the Tigers' losing streak to six games.

YANKEES 12, BLUE JAYS 3 Anthony Rizzo capped the Yankees' eight-run fifth inning with a grand slam off the facing of the third deck in right, and New York extended its winning streak to eight with a rout of Toronto.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 6, CARDINALS 5 Michael Wacha (5-1) pitched neatly into the sixth inning against his former team and Boston shut down St. Louis' rally in the ninth.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 5-8, Washington 3-7 2nd game 10 inn.

Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0

NY Mets 10, Miami 4

Colorado 10, San Diego 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0

NY Yankees 12, Toronto 3

Texas 7, Detroit 0

Houston 13, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City at Oakland, (n)

LA Angels at Seattle, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Boston 6, St. Louis 5

Minnesota at Arizona, (n)

Cleveland at LA Dodgers, (n)





