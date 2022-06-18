Chamber seeks volunteers for 68th Decatur Barbecue

DECATUR -- One of the biggest festivals in Northwest Arkansas is fast approaching, and organizers say they need volunteers to help make it another success.

Since 1953, the Decatur Barbecue has become one of the most popular attractions for the city. Visitors from Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas travel for hours to enjoy barbecue chicken and fixings and get a chance to hear some of the up-and-coming Nashville stars on the country music scene.

But the event does not run itself. It takes countless volunteers to put it on. So the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, the organizer of the Decatur Barbecue for the past 69 years, is asking for help to take on the organization and execution of several of the barbecue's most popular attractions.

When every event was canceled by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in April 2020 due to the outbreak of covid-19, the Decatur Barbecue was also canceled. When the restrictions were lifted a few months later, many area residents asked if the barbecue would be held in 2021. Decatur gave the green light to open it back up at Veterans Park.

But that year almost did not happen due to a serious shortage of volunteers, organizers said. This same problem has plagued the event for the past 10 years, they said.

Some of the volunteers for the Decatur Barbecue have been doing it for more than 10 years. In the case of longtime Decatur resident Pat Austin, she has been volunteering time and resources to bring in some of the hottest Nashville talents since 1973.

Organizers are looking for people to volunteer a few hours on Aug. 4.