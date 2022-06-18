Church notes: Highland Christian Church hosts blood drive July 7

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., offers these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts traditional Sunday morning service at 8:30 a.m. and blended service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children of all ages meets in the classrooms downstairs at 9:45 a.m., and adult Bible class meets in the Fellowship Hall, also at 9:45 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The church will host Vacation Bible School June 20-23. "Rainforest Explorers" will meet from 5:30 to 8 p.m. A meal will be provided from 5:30-6 p.m. Visit the church website to register.

Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra will present "Home of the Brave," a patriotic concert, at 3:30 p.m. June 26. All interested in joining the choir for this special event are welcome, and rehearsals are under way at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays.

"GriefShare" meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. this Sunday, June 19, in the front parking lot for a fun day of riding. All two-, three- and four-wheel vehicles are invited.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon, and they welcome those that are in need. They collect the "Best Choice" barcode labels as they can redeem them.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., hosts an Adult Bible Study on 1 Corinthians at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the church library. Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday in person and online.

Vacation Bible School for rising first through sixth graders is 3-4:30 p.m. on Sundays during June.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

The church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 7. Please register to give at redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767, reference BVCommunity to schedule an appointment. Free tote bag while supplies last!

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, members will prepare and serve dinner for the residents of the New Beginnings Shelter in Fayetteville at 4:30 p.m. this Sunday, June 19. Help is always needed in cooking, transporting and serving the meal, so volunteers are welcome. Donations of food or funds are necessary to support the ministry as well.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., is a warm and welcoming faith community which seeks to reach out to provide God's love to our neighbors, near and far.

In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday. Childcare is available. All services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube.

The Community Blood Center of Missouri Bloodmobile will be at PCBV for our next blood drive from 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 27. Please call the church office (855-2390) to reserve a time.

Our pastor, the Rev. Dr. Judith McMillan is preaching a five week series on the Psalms. This week's sermon is on Psalm 13 (Help!). Last week's sermon (Psalm 1 "Choose the way!) is available on our website.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First Baptist Church of Elkins, 1960 N. Center St., has in-person Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship service Sundays at 10:45 a.m. A nursery is provided, and worship service is also livestreamed on Facebook.

There are also worship services at 6 p.m. Sunday; Awanas & Youth at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday; and Adult Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Ryan Johnson is pastor.

Information: 643-3140.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during services.

All children are invited to attend Knights of North Castle Vacation Bible School starting June 12 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and ending with Family Night on June 15. For more information or to register your child, visit fpcspringdale.mycokesburyvbs.com.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Children's Sunday School classes have been suspended for the summer and will resume in the fall. Children's Church has also been discontinued until fall.

Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship continues to meet at 7 a.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 Calvin St., holds services on Sunday mornings. There are three options for services:

8:30 a.m. on campus outdoors;

11 a.m. on campus in the sanctuary; and

11 a.m. livestream on YouTube.

Adult Spiritual Growth discussion groups begin at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Programs for children and teens will reopen soon.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

