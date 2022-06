Ebony Mitchell, a 25-year-old from Harrison, took the Miss Arkansas 2022 title on Saturday night in Little Rock.

The outgoing Miss Arkansas, Whitney Williams, crowned the winner as Mitchell received red roses, confetti fell and the other 40 candidates rushed to congratulate her onstage at Robinson Center.

Sydney Wendfelt of Mountain Home was the Miss Arkansas first runner-up.

Mitchell is a graduate student at John Brown University, working on a Master's in Business Administration.