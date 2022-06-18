EDITORIAL: The wild, wild west

This past week, Portland, Ore., was in the news again. And some of us suspected that it would be. Sooner or later.

For when a state legalizes (or "decriminalizes") hard drugs, you don't have to be a clairvoyant to see into its future.

Recently the media has been filled with pictures out of Oregon. And not just Fox News. Even a few members of the foreign press published photo packages of Portland featuring people sprawled out on the streets, needles sticking out of their arms, in what one official there calls an "open air drug market." Reporters witnessed open drug use with police officers leaning againsts squad cars nearby.

Sixteen months ago, Oregon became the first state in the country to allow "personal-use" amounts of heroin, meth, LSD and other hard drugs. Apparently you can still get a ticket, with a maximum $100 fine, if caught with the hard stuff. But that fine can be waived if you call a hotline for a health assessment. We aren't making this up.

The decision has caught up with the state. And its people.

Below is an editorial we published recently called "The gateway opens." Keep this in mind as those who want to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes in Arkansas make their case this year. And remember the photos out of Oregon.