Ex-U.S. soldier captured by Russians, family says

A former U.S. soldier who disappeared in Ukraine is alive, family members said Friday, citing a new video circulating online after it is believed he was taken captive by Russian forces.

Former Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Drueke disappeared this month near the northeastern city of Kharkiv, after he had traveled to Ukraine to teach Ukrainian forces how to use American-made weapons, family members said.

In a brief video, he addressed his mother, Lois Drueke: "Mom, I just want to let you know that I'm alive and that I hope to be back home as soon as I can be," he said.

Drueke is among a number of U.S. veterans who have traveled to Ukraine to join or assist the Ukrainian military. The U.S. government has discouraged Americans from going to Ukraine, citing security concerns and the limited ability of U.S. officials to help if something goes wrong.

Drueke, wearing a long-sleeve T-shirt and camouflage trousers, appeared in the video on the same day the Kremlin-controlled media outlet RT reported he and another American, former Marine Cpl. Andy Tai Huynh, surrendered to Russian forces after they were abandoned by Ukrainian commanders.

RT noted that "the stakes for Drueke and Huynh are high," citing a recent decision by a court in a region of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists to sentence two foreign fighters from Britain and one from Morocco to death.

Drueke and Huynh are both quoted as disparaging Ukrainian forces in the RT article.

"It says that they found the Ukrainian army disorganized and incompetent, and that they hated Ukraine," said Drueke's mother, Lois "Bunny" Drueke. "And that's not true at all."

Huynh's family also has seen videos appearing to show him and Drueke, said Huynh's fiancee, Joy Black.

"I won't comment directly on the video, but we continue to pray for the safe return of both Andy and Alex and we're so thankful for all the help and support that we've been receiving in the effort to bring them home," Black said.

Ukrainian forces have continued to communicate with the Drueke family, Shaw said.

"They have been scouring social media trying to find any clues, as well as scouring the land and sending out drones," she said. "And as they're finding things, they're sending them to us, and we're sending them on to the State Department. Sometimes, the State Department has them already."

A third American veteran -- former Marine Corps officer Grady Kurpasi -- disappeared in Ukraine in April and was first identified this week. A fourth U.S. veteran, Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed in May.