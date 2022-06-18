Fed chief reiterates focus on inflation

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday reiterated his determination to curb inflation and said the U.S. central bank's commitment encourages the world to hold and transact in dollars.

"My colleagues and I are acutely focused on returning inflation to our 2% objective," he said in welcoming remarks to a Fed conference in Washington on the international role of the dollar. "The Federal Reserve's strong commitment to our price-stability mandate contributes to the widespread confidence in the dollar as a store of value."

His comments were the first in public since the Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by 75 basis points in the largest increase since 1994 and signaled more aggressive moves to come as they fight the hottest inflation in four decades.

The central bank later reinforced that message via its semi-annual monetary report to Congress, stating the policy-setting "committee's commitment to restoring price stability -- which is necessary for sustaining a strong labor market -- is unconditional."

A solitary dissent in Wednesday's policy vote came from Kansas City Fed chief Esther George, who cast the first dovish dissent of her career.