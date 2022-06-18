Freedom riders’ sentences voided

Civil-rights leader Bayard Rustin and three other men who were sentenced to work on a chain gang in North Carolina after they launched the first of the freedom rides to challenge Jim Crow laws had their sentences posthumously vacated Friday, more than seven decades later.

“While this judicial action is taking place 75 years after the injustice occurred, never should we falter in examining past wrongs, seeking reparation, and lifting those heavy burdens from our hearts and minds so that future generations may know justice,” said Renee Price, chairman of the Orange County Board of Commissioners.

On April 9, 1947, a group of eight white men and eight Black men began the first freedom ride to challenge laws that mandated segregation on buses in defiance of the 1946 U.S. Supreme Court Morgan v. Virginia ruling declaring segregation in interstate travel unconstitutional.