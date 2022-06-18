Gravette department hosts vehicle extrication training

GRAVETTE — Several weeks ago, the Gravette Fire Department asked for donations of nonworking vehicles to be used in an upcoming training class. Area residents responded, and six vehicles were donated.

The training class, an exercise in vehicle extrication, was held June 4 with students from fire departments across Northwest Arkansas participating. The instructor for the course was Lt. Brad Harris. The class began with students warming up with several exercises before the auto extrication practice sessions. Members from Pea Ridge, Highfill, Gravette, Lincoln, Gallatin, Hickory Creek, Avoca, Maysville, Little Flock, Beaver Lake and Johnson fire departments were all taking part in the classes.

Fire chief David Orr said having actual vehicles on which to practice their skills provides a learning experience far greater than learning extrication techniques through a standard Power-Point presentation. Firefighters are much better equipped with lifesaving skills.

The Gravette Fire Department expressed gratitude to D&C Wrecker and BMS Auto for coordinating transportation of the donated vehicles and staging them in realistic scenarios, and to R&R Solutions for donating a running vehicle, which allowed the department to simulate realistic damage to the vehicles.

