Huntsville School District ordered to pay attorneys’ fees for violating Freedom of Information Act

The Huntsville School District has been ordered to pay $12,912.50 in attorneys' fees after admitting to several violations of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Attorneys on both sides agreed on the amount, and Madison County Circuit Judge Doug Martin signed the order on Wednesday.

Joey McCutchen of Fort Smith had initially requested $13,912.50 in attorneys' fees for himself and his law partner, Stephen Napurano.

McCutchen said Steven S. Zega, one of the school district's attorneys, called and asked him to lower his request by $1,000. McCutchen said the implication was that both he and Napurano weren't necessary at a bench trial that took place Nov. 8.

"We felt like both lawyers were necessary to present our case," said McCutchen. "The attorneys' fees that we asked for we felt like were very conservative to begin with."

But McCutchen said he agreed to lower the amount.

McCutchen said he has handled several Freedom of Information Act cases, and this is the first time he has asked for attorneys' fees.

He said the law needs to be changed because school officials violate the Freedom of Information Act, and the taxpayers end up paying their fines.

"There's just gotta be teeth in the law," he said. "Conduct rewarded is conduct repeated."

"In light of the fact that these are taxpayer dollars, we wanted to send a message that there are consequences when you violate the FOI," said McCutchen.

According to his May 23 request for attorneys' fees, the two men worked 55.65 hours on the case, and they believe the rate of $250 an hour is "extremely reasonable." That would bring the total to $13,912.50.

They represented Benjamin Rightsell of Witter, who sued the school district for violating both the open-meetings and open-records provisions of the Freedom of Information Act on multiple occasions, McCutchen wrote in the motion.

"Only after a lawsuit was filed did the Defendants admit to ten FOIA violations," wrote McCutchen.

The case involved sexual assault allegations among boys on the junior high school basketball team.

On May 11, after a private review of the documents in question, Judge Martin found that the school district withheld some responsive documents that should have been provided to Rightsell under his Freedom of Information Act request.

School officials had already admitted to several violations of the Freedom of Information Act concerning public meetings.

The admitted violations included failures to give public notice of public meetings, failures to give notice of disciplinary hearings, failures to record meetings, and failures to properly maintain recordings of meetings, according to McCutchen's motion.

Parents can request that disciplinary hearings be held in private but the board must reconvene to vote in public.

The school district refused to produce any of the requested records and cited the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act and the Arkansas Child Maltreatment Act, according to McCutchen's motion.

Some of the student discipline hearings at the center of the case regarded allegations that surfaced early last year.

In response to those allegations, school administrators conducted an investigation under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

According to a "Title IX Sexual Harassment Determination of Responsibility" report completed after the internal investigation, the accused players had placed their "genitals in the faces" of several eighth- and ninth-grade boys who were being restrained by other boys in the locker room after games. The practice -- called "baptism" -- occurred several times during the basketball season, as well as the previous year, according to the report.

Two boys admitted to "baptizing" other players, according to the report. They were ultimately expelled from school for a semester.

Other boys were cited in the report as helping restrain the victims while they were being "baptized." Because they are underage and students, none of the boys' names were used in the report.

McCutchen has also filed a lawsuit in federal court over the Title IX allegations.