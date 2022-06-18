Jacksonville police investigate deadly shooting

Jacksonville police were investigating after officers discovered a person shot to death late Friday, according to a news release from the department.

Police responded around 11:35 p.m. to a report at 620 S. First St. where they discovered the victim, a male who had been shot and was unresponsive, the release states.

Officers determined that the victim, who was not identified in the release, had died from his wounds prior to their arrival.

No further information was provided about the killing, but the investigation is ongoing, the release states.