Juneteenth holiday closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the Juneteenth public holiday on Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Little Rock Recycling: Regular schedule.

Maumelle: Regular schedule.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Regular schedule.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: North of the river: Regular schedule.

South of the river: Regular schedule.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices will be closed Monday.

Jacksonville: Offices will be closed Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices will be closed Monday.

Little Rock: Offices will be closed Monday.

Maumelle: Offices will be closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Offices will be open Monday.

Sherwood: Offices will be open Monday.

Wrightsville: Offices will be open Monday.

Pulaski County: Offices will be open Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices will be open Monday.

State: Offices will be open Monday.

Federal: Offices will be open Monday.

State Capitol: Building will remain open Monday.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed today. Routes will not be run and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today and Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open Monday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Offices will be open Monday.

Little Rock: Offices will be open Monday.

North Little Rock: Offices will be open Monday.

Pulaski County Special: Offices will be closed Monday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Bus routes will run and offices will be open Monday.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be open Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit will give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday. Metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.