The nation in brief: Justices’ protection expanded to kin; DeSantis seeks human-smuggling probe

Justices' protection expanded to kin

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden has signed a bill that will give around-the-clock security protection to the families of U.S. Supreme Court justices.

Thursday's signing of the law, which passed the House this week and the Senate last month, came eight days after a man carrying a gun, knife and zip ties was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house after threatening to kill him.

The bill calling for the expansion of security protections was approved unanimously by the Senate and passed shortly after the leak of a draft court opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights.

Supporters of the legislation said threats to the justices have increased since then, with protesters sometimes gathering at their homes. Justices were provided 24-hour protection by U.S. marshals, and the new law expands that protection to their families.

The bill was delayed in the House as Democrats sought to broaden it to include protection for families of court employees. Republicans ramped up the pressure to pass it after the arrest of Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, Calif., at Kavanaugh's house.

Roske was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday, charged with attempting to murder a justice. Prosecutors say he traveled from California to Kavanaugh's home in Chevy Chase, Md., with the intent of killing him.

DeSantis seeks human-smuggling probe

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday asked that a statewide grand jury be set up to examine networks that smuggle people into the state as part of an investigation that also would focus on local governments that he says violate state law by adopting sanctuary policies.

DeSantis filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court requesting that the grand jury be impaneled.

The Republican governor announced the petition at a news conference with law enforcement agents in Pensacola where he also signed into law a bill requiring county jails to assist federal agents with immigration enforcement and prohibiting state and local governments from doing business with contractors who bring into Florida people who are in the U.S. illegally.

DeSantis also said he intended to expand a strike force of state and local law enforcement agents that is tasked with stopping trafficking.

"We aren't a border state. People are wondering, 'Why are you doing this?,'" DeSantis said. "People will say, 'Let Texas or Arizona worry about that.' Let me tell you, people trying to come in illegally are trying to get to Florida."

If approved, the grand jury would investigate parents who use professional smugglers to bring their unaccompanied children to live with them in Florida, traffickers who smuggle people in the country into the state and people and organizations that do business with traffickers.

The grand jury also would be charged with investigating local jurisdictions that refuse to honor a request to detain people in the country illegally if they have been arrested for a crime.

Father acquitted in college-bribery trial

BOSTON -- A father was acquitted of charges that he paid off a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school in the final trial linked to the college admissions bribery scandal.

Amin Khoury's case was the 57th stemming from Operation Varsity Blues -- which rocked higher education and collegiate sports -- to come to a conclusion, and the only one to end in an acquittal.

Khoury on Thursday was found innocent by jurors on all counts stemming from accusations that he bribed then-Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst with cash in a brown paper bag in exchange for his daughter's recruitment to the team.

Khoury's attorneys argued the girl was properly admitted to the school, which they said routinely treated the kids of parents with deep pockets favorably in admissions. They painted the government's star witness as a liar who made up the story to save himself from potential tax crimes.

2 Floridians facing hate-crime charge

INVERNESS, Fla. -- Two white Florida men have been charged with a federal hate crime in the beating of a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs.

Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, were indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday. It was not clear how or if they are related.

The pair had already been charged with assault and battery under state law for the November attack at a Family Dollar store in Citrus County.

According to arrest records, the victim -- identified only by the initials D.B. -- said he was walking away when someone began yelling racial slurs. Investigators say Robert Lashley ran toward D.B. and began hitting him in the face.

Roy Lashley is then alleged to have struck D.B. several times with an ax handle as he lay on the ground. Roy Lashley also got into a confrontation with arresting deputies, which led to charges of resisting law enforcement, according to the arrest records.



