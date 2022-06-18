KUAR’s general manager leaving Little Rock public radio station

The general manager of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's public radio stations will leave his post, he confirmed Friday.

Nathan Vandiver will leave his post at the helm of KUAR-FM, 89.1, next month, he said.

Vandiver was previously program director for KUAR and KLRE-FM, 90.5, and his time at the stations began as an intern in 2009, when he was still a student at UA-Little Rock. He took over as general manager on an interim basis after the unexpected death of his predecessor, Ben Fry, in 2016.

He described his 13 years at KUAR as "a privilege" and "incredibly gratifying."

"I've learned a great deal at the university and in this job," he said. "I'm really grateful to work with the reporters and the staff members here."

Fry's death of a heart attack in his sleep left everyone at the stations "in complete shock," Vandiver said, and moving the stations forward was "quite a great learning experience."

Vandiver's responsibilities included selecting and overseeing the stations' on-air programming. During almost four years as interim general manager, he oversaw upgrades to both stations' broadcasting equipment.

In 2018, Vandiver received the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network 20 over 20 Award, which celebrates the accomplishments of nonprofit professionals over the age of 20.

He was named general manager on an official basis in December 2019.

"We've worked hard the last two years to make sure the stations have strong footing, financially and operationally," he said. "This is a good opportunity for the next general manager to take the station to the next level."

Vandiver's last day on site will be July 8, but he will work remotely to help with the leadership transition before leaving Arkansas, he said.

He and his family will move to the Pacific Northwest, where his wife, Julie, has accepted a new job, he said.

Sarah Beth Estes, dean of the College of Humanities, Arts, Social Science, and Education at UALR, said in a statement that Vandiver's time at KUAR and KLRE is greatly appreciated.

"Under Nathan's leadership, UA-Little Rock public radio grew both its sustaining members and its endowment," Estes said. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Stephanie Jackson, president of the KUAR Board of Directors, could not be reached for comment Friday.

Vandiver's internship at the stations in 2009 led to his hiring as a reporter and anchor, and he expressed appreciation for the institution's ability to lay a foundation in young journalists' careers.

"We've had students who have gotten their first internships in journalism here [and] gained experience that has helped further their careers," he said. "That's been a lot of fun, and that's been a gratifying thing to be involved with."