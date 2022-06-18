Library board director lifts mask requirement





During the Pine Bluff Jefferson County Library Board of Trustees' June 16 meeting, Director Ricky Williams effectively lifted the mask mandate inside the library system for at least the next 90 days.

The mask mandate will be voluntary throughout each particular branch, but Williams warned that if covid-19 cases continue to increase, the rule could be reinstated.

The 40-minute meeting opened with the unanimous adoption of the board's agenda along with the approval of minutes from the last scheduled meeting April 12 as the board did not meet in May.

A key topic at the meeting was the discussion of how to deal with the cost of repairing damage caused by an unknown vandal who smashed a window on the main building, causing $3,195 in damage.

In concluding his director's report, Williams recalled the night of May 6, when an employee noticed a crack in one of the windows, and Williams suspected foul play. After reviewing security camera footage, an unidentified individual was spotted throwing rocks about 5:15 that morning.

Although his face was caught on camera, the suspect has not yet been caught.

When the panel conversed about the financial report, Williams noted that the recent increase of overdue notices sent out to patrons have generated a boost in revenue for the library. There are various steps available for reaching customers who have late materials -- including texting and mailing the notices to each customer in default -- although the price for stamps was discussed as a drawback to using the U.S. Postal Service.

New employees were recognized during the presentation of the director's report -- Crystal Owens and Allen Richardson -- who have already begun serving in different functions in their new roles.

Williams complimented Owens' work ethic and willingness to embrace the demands that her role in planning entail, and Richardson's work for adapting to the changes the library is attempting to accomplish.

The next topic of discussion was the inability to keep the elevators working inside the main branch. For this reason, a couple of computers have been brought down to the ground floor as a way for elderly and disability residents to access material rather than trying to climb the stairs.

Williams went on to inform the panel about the pros and cons of using apps inside the library system and how they are working and adapting in their infancy stages. He announced that summer reading participation numbers have increased, with the White Hall branch leading the way with more than 60 kids in its program.

Several of the panel members expressed satisfaction about a recent walk-through visit by administrators from Saline County, who have since adapted a few ideas presented by Williams and his staff.

The next board meeting will be July 12.





The lifting of mask mandates for all library branches was among the topics discussed at the monthly Pine Bluff Jefferson County Library System board meeting. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Mark Rico)





