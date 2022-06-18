LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Stanford in College World Series

Arkansas 1, Stanford 1 -- End 1st Inning

Brock Jones sends a ball over the left field wall for a leadoff home run. Zack Gregory just missed making the catch.

Stanford strands a pair after Noland induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Arkansas 1, Stanford 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Braydon Webb smoked the first pitch of the game off the wall in right field for a leadoff triple. Brady Slavens lifts a sac-fly into left field. Arkansas is on the board after just five pitches.

Cayden Wallace flew out to left field. Michael Turner line a two-out single in to left. Chris Lanzilli was hit by a pitch to extend the inning for Robert Moore. The Razorback second baseman walked to load the bases with two outs.

Arkansas strands three runners as Jalen Battles strikes out looking.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks are making their 3rd appearance at the College World Series in the last four postseasons.

Arkansas and Stanford have met on the diamond only five times before, including a matchup earlier this season in the Karbach Round Rock Classic.

Probable starters: Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (7-5, 3.86 ERA) vs. Stanford RHP Alex Williams (8-3, 2.88 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

CF Webb

DH Slavens

3B Wallace

C Turner

RF Lanzilli

2B Moore

SS Battles

1B Stovall

LF Gregory