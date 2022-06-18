MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Travs rout Naturals for third straight win

SPRINGDALE -- The Arkansas Travelers hits three fourth-inning home runs and finished with five to power past Northwest Arkansas 13-2 on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Travelers have won three straight, outscoring the Naturals 31-5 while taking the past two.

"There's nothing you can really say," said Northwest Arkansas Manager Chris Widger, who saw his team fall 18-3 on Thursday. "They have to go out tomorrow, and we have to make pitches. We have to have better at-bats. We have to stop the big inning.

"There's no one part of the game that we've really done well the last two nights. We need to get back to playing good baseball."

The Naturals reprised their role as the Growlin' Chickens -- with special uniforms in a salute to Springdale's poultry industry -- and will do so again today.

But aside from Maikel Garcia going 2 for 4 with a solo homer and a double, there was little for the Chickens to crow about.

The Travelers jumped on Northwest Arkansas starter Alec Marsh in the fourth, scoring five runs. All three of the Travs' home runs in the inning went to right. Cade Marlow (3 for 5, 3 RBI) started the surge with a solo shot. Connor Hoover and Riley Unroe (3 for 6, 4 RBI) added two-run home runs as Arkansas seized a 5-1 lead.

The Travelers poured it on by scoring six more in the sixth for an 11-1 cushion. Jack Larsen's two-RBI triple and Kaden Polcovich's two-run homer highlighted the inning.

Arkansas totaled 14 hits in front of the announced crowd of 4,048.

"The last few games, they've really been swinging it good," Widger said of the Travelers. "They have some guys with some power. We left balls over the middle of the plate, and they didn't miss them."

After Northwest Arkansas scored once in the seventh, Marlowe went deep for a second time, a two-run shot that made it 13-2 in the eighth.

Leadoff man Garcia put Northwest Arkansas ahead 1-0 in the first with a blast to left-center, his second homer of the season.

Marsh (1-5) allowed 5 runs on 7 hits in 5 innings, striking out 4.

Arkansas starter Taylor Dollard (5-2) entered with a 0.86 ERA and cruised, retiring nine in a row during one stretch. After giving up Garcia's home run, Dollard allowed 3 hits and 1 run in 6 innings.