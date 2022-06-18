Lindell of MyPillow criticizes Walmart

Walmart Inc. is taking heat this week from MyPillow owner Mike Lindell, who claims the retailer dropped his products from its store shelves because of his political views.

Lindell, known from his commercials as "the MyPillow guy," spoke about his products and Walmart in a series of live videos he posted recently on social media.

The Bentonville-based retailer gave a brief statement through a spokesman on Thursday, saying that "while we are no longer carrying them in stores, MyPillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com."

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a question about why it no longer sells MyPillow products in its stores.

MyPillow products include sheets, towels, mattresses and dog beds.

A supporter of former President Donald Trump, Lindell continues to claim that voter fraud cost Trump the 2020 presidential election. Investigators in several states found no evidence of systemic voter fraud.

Some retailers stopped selling MyPillow products after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Kohl's and Bed Bath & Beyond were among the first, followed by Costco, J.C. Penney, Macy's, Chewy.com and others.

-- Serenah McKay

First headquarters for KFC up for sale

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. -- A restaurant created by KFC founder Harland Sanders for his wife decades ago is for sale.

Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville hit the market this week, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the listing agents describing the nearly 25,000-square-foot restaurant and banquet hall.

The sale of the 3-acre property is being handled by Six Degrees Real Estate and includes the trademark and likeness of the Claudia Sanders name as well as memorabilia from the Sanders family. Also included is a 5,000-square-foot residence where Harland and Claudia Sanders lived for more than 20 years.

The Claudia Sanders Dinner House opened in 1959 and also served as the first KFC headquarters, but was sold to a local couple years ago.

The listing does not include a sale price. Listing agent Morgan Hancock said that potential buyers will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement and show proof of at least $5 million cash on hand.

"The restaurant has only been owned by the Sanders and their close friends, the Settles," Hancock said in the statement. "The Settles are now committed to finding the next caretaker of this historic brand."

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index falls to 711.44, off 6.97

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 711.44, down 6.97.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.