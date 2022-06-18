Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Mark Randall, 51, of 1600 S.W. Rutland Road in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Randall was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Cave Springs

• Shane Armfield, 36, of 655 W. Wallis Road in Cave Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault, domestic battering and false imprisonment. Armfield was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Alexis Hernandez, 21, of 510 N. Third St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. Hernandez was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Wayne Coleman, 40, of 2201 W. Roselawn St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and terroristic act. Coleman was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Nicole Noga, 30, of 6875 W. Wheeler St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Noga was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.