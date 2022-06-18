Northwest Arkansas event organizers prepare for heat

Everyone might actually welcome a little rain on their parade this weekend.

The temperature in Northwest Arkansas today is expected to hover in the mid-90s with a heat index breaching 100 degrees. Sunday should be a little better with a cool front coming in from the northeast. High temperature is forecast at 90, with the heat index being a brisk 94, said meteorologist Mike Lacy with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

"We'll take whatever small victories we can get this time of year," he said.

The heat arrived sooner than usual, Lacy said. Extensive heat typically sets in around late June or early July. Continual storm complexes in recent weeks had an effect, he said.

Today has a chance for a few showers here and there, Lacy said. Those attending a number of outdoor events this weekend might get some respite from the heat as a result, he said.

Fayetteville today will host the Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade and Trans March downtown, along with Roots on the Avenue at the square happening today and Sunday.

The Bentonville Bike Fest started Friday and will pedal until Sunday. Crystal Bridges also will host a forest concert Juneteenth celebration today.

The Juneteenth Freedom Festival will be held in downtown Springdale on Sunday.

The Pride festival had three pallets of water delivered, said Richard Gathright, director and festival manager. NWA Equality, the nonprofit group behind the festival, will provide free water at its tent at the Walton Arts Center parking lot. St. Paul's Episcopal Church on East Avenue also will provide water, as will several vendors, he said.

Shade tents will be placed throughout downtown. Attendees also will be able to cool off in the atrium of the Walton Arts Center, and at St. Paul's and the Graduate Hotel, also on East Avenue, Gathright said. Most downtown bars and restaurants will open early and provide refuge from the heat, he said.

Gathright recommended attendees pace themselves while having a good time.

"If you think you've had enough water then you haven't," he said.

Central Emergency Medical Service and Fayetteville firefighters will be on standby during the festival. Emergency responders will quickly assist anyone experiencing heat-related illnesses, said Steve Harrison with Central EMS. Attendees should stay especially mindful when consuming alcohol during the event, he said.

"Once you start to overdo it, your judgment becomes impaired and you may not recognize you're in trouble until it's too late," Harrison said.

Paramedics also will be stationed at event sites and the trails in Bentonville for the bike fest, said Joey Bequette, division chief of training for the Bentonville Fire Department. Fire personnel on bicycles will keep an eye out for anyone experiencing heat-related illnesses and will be able to treat people on trails for minor injuries, he said.

"We try to approach it from multiple angles to make sure we have all the areas covered," Bequette said.

The festival is supplying 58,000 bottles for free to attendees from brand Niagara, founder Kenny Belaey said. Hydration stations are set up, with air-conditioned tents, trees for shade and fans all over the place, he said.

"So, we are prepared," Belaey said.

About 50,000 participants are anticipated between the Pride and bike festivals, according to those events' organizers.

Another major summer event took a different approach this year. The Riverfront Blues Festival in Fort Smith will have every venue indoors. Majestic Fort Smith will serve as the main venue, with multiple venues on Garrison Avenue, such as Rooster's, Heroes, Tipsy's, 906 Lounge and Club Kinkead's also featuring performances.

The blues festival has been going on for 31 years, historically at Riverfront Park. The open outdoor space with few opportunities for shade and cover can present a challenge, said Brock Reather with the festival.

"It seems we've almost always had the wrong month. It's been super hot or really rainy," he said. "So this year, I went with the approach of 'Let's get it climate-controlled and bring business and money to the venues.'"

Nikki Hodges plays with her 11-year-old son Logan Hodges at a public splash pad on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Tilles Park in Fort Smith. According to the National Weather Service, daytime temperatures in the River Valley this week reached the mid-90s with a heat index of over 100 degrees, a trend that is expected to continue over the weekend. Visit nwaonline.com/220618Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



