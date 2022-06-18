NOTRE DAME 7, TEXAS 3

OMAHA, Neb. -- John Michael Bertrand and two relievers held Texas' potent offense in check and Notre Dame scored in all kinds of ways in a victory in its first College World Series game in 20 years.

The Irish (41-15) carried over their momentum from eliminating No. 1 national seed Tennessee in the super regionals with a strong all-around performance against the program making its record 38th appearance in Omaha.

Notre Dame will play Oklahoma on Sunday. The Longhorns (47-21) will face rival Texas A&M in an elimination game.

Bertrand (10-3), roughed up in his start against Tennessee last week, limited the Longhorns to three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Alex Rao and Jack Findlay gave up no hits in 3 1/3 innings, with Findlay earning his fourth save.

The Irish scored six runs on nine hits against Texas starter Pete Hansen (11-3). They picked up single runs on Jared Miller's home run in the first inning, an RBI groundout in the third and a safety squeeze in the fourth, and they scored three more in the fifth on Tristan Stevens' balk and a couple singles.

Carter Putz's home run in the ninth gave the Irish a four-run lead.

The Longhorns arrived in Omaha with a program-record 128 home runs, most among the CWS teams and fourth nationally, and had hit three or more in each of its previous four games.

They mustered only six singles against the Irish and were the only team in the first two CWS games to not hit a home run.

Douglas Hodo II had an RBI single, and the Longhorns scored on a squeeze play and a wild pitch.

-- Eric Olson, Associated Press

Notre Dame's Jared Miller tosses the bat after hitting a home run against Texas during the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)



Notre Dame starting pitcher John Michael Bertrand throws to a Texas batter during the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)



Texas starting pitcher Pete Hansen throws to a Notre Dame batter during the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

